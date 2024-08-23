Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 4,453 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

