Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lindsay worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Lindsay by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lindsay by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.16.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.38 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

