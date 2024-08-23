Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Gladstone Commercial worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -631.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

