Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 99,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

