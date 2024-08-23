Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 17.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 327,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 804.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,753 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $82.25 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

