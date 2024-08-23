Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $67.30 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

