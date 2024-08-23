Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,742 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

