Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $2,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $4,900,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $797,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $549,073.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,179,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,073.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

