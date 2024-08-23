Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046,913 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,151,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,346,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,020,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,515,000 after acquiring an additional 181,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

