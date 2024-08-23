Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 516.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 1,341,352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 768,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,616. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Sirius XM Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

