Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after buying an additional 124,204 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,679,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 177.5% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 87,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

AHH stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 911.11%.

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

