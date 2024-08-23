Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,745 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $475.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.27.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

