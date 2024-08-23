Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

