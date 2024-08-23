Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,114 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,537,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $20,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after purchasing an additional 592,653 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after buying an additional 260,514 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

LBTYK opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

