Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Stash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,943,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $274.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $411.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.60 and its 200-day moving average is $260.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

