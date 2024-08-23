Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Saul Centers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $957.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $66.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

About Saul Centers

(Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.