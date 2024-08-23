Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536,916 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.3 %

CHX stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

