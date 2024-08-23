Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $586,000 Holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

Iris Energy stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IREN. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Iris Energy Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

