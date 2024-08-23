Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.38 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 15.86.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

