Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $1 Million in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking during the second quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of VIK opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.94. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. Analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research began coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

