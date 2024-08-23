Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 319.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.51 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

