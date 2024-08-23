Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

