Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 25.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 105.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 13.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE TIMB opened at $16.13 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

TIM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1154 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TIM’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

