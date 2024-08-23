Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $243.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average of $250.96. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.49 and a 52-week high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

