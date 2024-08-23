Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Neogen by 173.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,605.00 and a beta of 1.20. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

