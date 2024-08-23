Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,117 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 25.2% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 185.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

