Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,032 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,490,000 after buying an additional 67,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,645,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $439,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth about $77,027,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $29.07 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

