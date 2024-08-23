Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,512 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LQD stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $112.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.