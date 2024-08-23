Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,949 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHH opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

