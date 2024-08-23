Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 198.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 10.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY opened at $30.84 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $32.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

