Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,225 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

