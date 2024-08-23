Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,800 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 47,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $102,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.