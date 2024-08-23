Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,021 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $19.93 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.