Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $475.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

