Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.8 %

HUN stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

