Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Trading Up 2.2%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Sun Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.