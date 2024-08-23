Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. Suncor Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

