Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $163.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.