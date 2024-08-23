SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SSY stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

