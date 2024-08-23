SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.48.

SunPower Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,646,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,270 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,084,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in SunPower by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 185,761 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

