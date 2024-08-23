Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Up 14.3%

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) was up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 3,000,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,007,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.
About Sunrise Resources
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
