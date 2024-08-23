Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 234.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $604.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $753.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

