Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Down 11.4%

Shares of Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 15,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 881% from the average session volume of 1,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 11.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

