Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 534.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter worth $62,101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $10,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLVM. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sylvamo

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.