Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $640.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $548.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $434.14 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $571.88 and a 200 day moving average of $566.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $42,643,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 44.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

