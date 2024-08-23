Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $663.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $661.00 to $663.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $548.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $434.14 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $42,643,721. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

