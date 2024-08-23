Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.9 %

SNPS stock opened at $548.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $434.14 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $42,643,721. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

