Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.070-13.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.27-3.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $627.36.

SNPS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $566.00. 182,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $434.14 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

