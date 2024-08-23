Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.270-3.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.070-13.120 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $627.36.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $566.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $572.65 and a 200 day moving average of $566.66. Synopsys has a one year low of $434.14 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

