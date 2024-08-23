Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.00. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

